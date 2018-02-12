Local Weather
Featured Stories

Local News

Exchanging the shining sea for winter tundra

Joshua Schuetz | March 5, 2022

When she first applied to be a foreign exchange student in the United States, Shirly Forcillo wanted to go somewhere...

Hunter seeks to help vets, families navigate benefits

Joshua Schuetz | March 4, 2022

Dustin Hunter understands the difficulty for veterans in navigating life after war. A soldier with the Minnesota Amy national Guard,...

High school students to take stage, preview contest pieces

Joshua Schuetz | March 4, 2022

The Jackson County Central High School band and choir will offer a slate of pieces ranging from the cheerful to...

Rural Fulda woman seeks chance to represent Jackson County in St. PaulFree Access

Jackson County Pilot Staff | March 3, 2022

A rural Fulda woman wants to represent Jackson County in the Minnesota House of Representatives next year. Marj Fogelman announced...

Kirby’s Closet set to host fundraising gala March 12

Joshua Schuetz | March 3, 2022

Kirby’s Closet will host a gala on March 12 to help raise money for its annual Christmas distribution event. Last...

Local center for arts lands planning grantFree Access

Jackson County Pilot Staff | March 3, 2022

The Jackson Center for the Arts has been awarded a $2,500 Southwest Minnesota Arts Center planning grant to help the...

Local Sports

Huskies have three state championsFree Access

Dan Condon | March 5, 2022

Three Jackson County Central wrestlers are Class A state champions to cap an incredibly successful...

Huskies open playoffs with winFree Access

Dan Condon | March 5, 2022

The fourth-seeded Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team opened the South Section 3AA tournament with...

Huskies have three finalistsFree Access

Dan Condon | March 5, 2022

Three Jackson County Central wrestlers are in the Class A finals after semifinal wins Saturday...

Six Huskies in semifinals

Dan Condon | March 4, 2022

Six Jackson County Central wrestlers are in the Class A semifinals after going 2-0 in...

Obituaries

Galen Henrichs, 73Free Access

| February 21, 2022

Jeffrey Blom, 61Free Access

| February 21, 2022

Barbara Lynn Stump, 66Free Access

| February 15, 2022

Richard (Dick) Nyborg, 76Free Access

| February 10, 2022

Dorothy K. Benda, 89Free Access

| February 10, 2022

Irene Williams, 95Free Access

| February 10, 2022

