A Mass of Christian Burial for Bonnie J. Shearer, 70, of Jackson, was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Jackson, Minnesota with Father Jonathan Fasnacht as Celebrant. Burial was at Riverside Cemetery in Jackson, Minnesota.

Bonnie passed away on Wednesday afternoon, January 8, 2019, at Sunset Hospice Cottage in Worthington, Minnesota surrounded by her loving family. Visitation was from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Church of the Good Shepherd in Jackson, Minnesota with a Prayer Service at 4:00 p.m. Visitation was one hour prior to the services Monday at the Church.

Bonnie Jean Emerson was born to Francis (“Nick”) and Evelyn (Janzing) Emerson on October 26, 1949, in Huron, SD. Bonnie lived her earliest years in Woonsocket, SD, before moving with her family to Kimball, SD, when she was in first grade. After her graduation from Kimball High School in 1967, Bonnie attended the University of South Dakota where she earned a degree in Elementary Education. Bonnie accepted her first teaching job in Jackson, MN, in the fall of 1971. Bonnie met Stanley Shearer in the spring of 1972 and the two were united in marriage on June 28, 1974, at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Jackson. After honeymooning in the Bahamas, the happy couple settled in rural Jackson where Stan farmed with his family. Always an educator, Bonnie taught a variety of grades throughout her career. Her countless hours spent at school earned her the award of Teacher of the Year. In the midst of her 29 years of teaching, she took an eleven-year recess to raise her two children, Holly and Scyler. Bonnie also served as Good Shepherd’s youth religious education coordinator. Bonnie was well-traveled; a few of her favorite destinations being Mexico, St. Maarten, and Europe. Other pastimes included scrapbooking, card making, book club, volunteering at the food shelf and tutoring students after her retirement. Bonnie especially loved leading art projects and shopping for her four granddaughters.

Left to cherish Bonnie’s memory are her husband of 45 years, Stan of rural Jackson; daughter Holly (David) Cushman of Dubuque, IA; son Scyler Shearer of Minneapolis, MN; granddaughters Kathryn, Laura, Eleanor, and Grace Cushman; mother Evelyn Emerson; sisters Kathy (Randy) MassaroWhittier, California and Julie Blankartz of Chamberlain, South Dakota; sisters-in-law Patti Emerson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Kathy (Rick) Johnson of Reno, Nevada, and Sue (Mike) Vos of Bliss, Idaho; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her father Nick; brother Jerry; and mother and father in law Myrtle & Stephen Shearer.

Memorials in Bonnie’s honor may be directed to the Jackson Food Shelf and the Health Well Foundation.

Please share a memory of Bonnie, sign her online guest book and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.kramerfuneralhome.com